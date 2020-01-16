  • kz
    Weather warning announced for three regions

    20:25, 16 January 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Storm alert has been issued for three regions for January 17, Kazinform reports.

    According to Kazhydromet, fog and ice slick as well as snowstorm are forecast in Aktobe and West Kazakhstan regions January 17. Gusting wind up to 15-20mps will hit the regions as well.

    Black ice, western wind sometimes gusting to 18mps will hit Uralsk and Aktobe cities. Storm possibility is 90-95%.

    Snowstorm and ice slick are expected in Petropavlovsk. A 15-20mps wind, sometimes gusting to 23-28mps, will hit the city as well. Storm possibility is 90-95%.


    Weather in Kazakhstan
