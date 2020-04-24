Weather warning announced in three regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A storm warning was announced in three regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports with the reference to RSE Kazhydromet.

On April 25, fog will blanket some areas of Akmola region and Kokshetau during night and morning hours. 15-18 mps southwest wind is expected to blow in the region and Kokshetau town. At night temperatures are expected to drop to -3°C. Chance of a storm is 85-90%.

15-20 mps southwest wind is forecast for West Kazakhstan region and the city of Uralsk. Chance of a storm is 90-95%.

Dense fog patches, 15-20 mps southwest wind are predicted for Kostanay region and city. During night hours air temperature in the region will drop to -3°C. Chance of a storm is 90-95%.