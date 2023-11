ASTANA. KAZINFORM Weather warning has been issued in Akmola, Karaganda, Pavlodar and East Kazakhstan regions for tomorrow, December 29.

According to the MIA Emergencies Committee, heavy snowfall, ice-slick, blizzard and wind speed increase up to 15-20 m per s, with gusting up to 25 m per s, and sometimes exceeding 30 m per s, are expected there.