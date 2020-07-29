Weather warning issued for 4 regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan’s national weather agency, has put Akmola, Karaganda, Kostanay, and Kyzylorda regions on weather warning, Kazinform reports.

On July 30-31, Karaganda region will see locally thunderstorm, squall, hail as well as patches of fog. Northwestern, western wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will blow in the region. High fire hazard will persist in the south of the region. Fog will blanket Karaganda city at night and in the daytime on July 30. Northwestern, western wind gusting up to 18 mps is expected in the city. Probability of storm is 70-75%.

Thunderstorm and 15-20 mps southwestern, western wind are in store for Akmola region on July 30. The same weather conditions will settle in the city of Kokshetau on July 30. Probability of storm is 85-90%.

Thunderstorm is set to descend on Kostanay region on July 30. The region will be steeped in fog early in the morning. Southwestern, western wind with gusts of 15-20 mps is forecast to hit the region. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will bring dust storm to Kyzylorda region on July 30. High fire hazard will linger in the region. Probability of storm is 95-100%.