Weather warning issued for Kazakh capital, 11 regions

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Thunderstorm, dust tides, and strong wind are predicted in a number of areas of Kazakhstan on May 26. Extreme fire danger will be in place in six areas of the country, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

Atyrau region is to expect thunderstorms in the west in the daytime of May 26, in the west and south throughout the day of May 27, and in the west on May 28. Dust tides are to batter the east of the region. 15-20mps southeasterly wind is predicted in the north, east, and south on May 26, in most parts on May 27, and in the west, north, and south on May 28. The region’s greater part is to brace for 35C temperatures. Extreme fire danger is in place in most parts of the region.

Thunderstorms are to hit the east of Akmola region on May 26. 15-20mps northeasterly wind is predicted in the north and east of the region.

The west and northwest of West Kazakhstan region are to see thunderstorms. 15-20mps southeasterly, easterly wind is expected in the west and south in the daytime.

Severe fire danger will be in place for the southwest of Aktobe region.

Astana city is to see thunderstorms on May 26. 15-20mps northeasterly wind is predicted in the daytime.

Ulytau region’s central part is to see extreme fire danger in place on May 26-27.

Severe fire danger is issued for the center and east of Kyzylorda region for May 26.

The north and east of Karaganda region are to brace for thunderstorms. Extreme fire danger will be in place for the region’s east.

The mountainous areas of Turkestan region are to expect thunderstorms, and the region’s north – dust tides on Friday. 15-20mps easterly wind is predicted in the north and mountainous areas.

Kostanay region is to brace for 15-20mps northeasterly wind in the south in the daytime on May 26. High fire danger is issued for most parts of the region.

The west and south of Pavlodar region are to see thunderstorms. 15-20mps northeasterly wind is predicted during thunderstorms. Extreme fire hazard will be in place in the region’s east.

Dust tides are to batter the northeast, center of Mangistau region. 15-20mps southeasterly wind is predicted in the north, east, and center of the region.

The area of Alakolskiye ozera of Zhetysu region is to expect 15-20mps northeasterly wind, gusting up to 23-28mps in the daytime.