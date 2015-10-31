Weather warning issued for three regions Nov 1-2
23:49, 31 October 2015
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Weather warning has been issued for South Kazakhstan, Almaty and Zhambyl regions.
As Almaty municipal emergencies department informs, heavy rainfall to snow slush, fog and strong northwest wind (15-20 m per s) are expected in South Kazakhstan region November 1. Daytime temperature there will drop from 0... -5°C, in some areas -3°C up to -2...-7°C, sometimes -10°C. Heavy rainfall to snow slush, fog and northeast wind speed increase up to 17-22 m per sec are forecast in Zhambyl and Almaty regions on November 1-2. In these regions nighttime temperature will drop to 2-7°C, in some areas -1°C to 0... -5°C and in some areas up to -8°C. Daytime temperature will rise from -3...-8°C (some areas +11°C) to 0...-5°C (sometimes -3°C).