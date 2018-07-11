  • kz
    Weather warning issued in four regions of Kazakhstan

    19:19, 11 July 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Weather alerts have been announced in Kyzylorda, Kostanay, Atyrau, and Mangistau regions, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

    On July 12 and 13, there will be 15-20 m/s northwesterly, northerly winds with a dust storm in Kyzylorda region.

    On July 12, Kostanay region will see a thunderstorm, hail, and a northwesterly wind. During the thunderstorm, the wind speed will reach 15-20 m/s.

    In the daylight hours on July 12, it will be very hot, up to +41 degrees Celsius, in Atyrau and Mangistau regions.

     

     

    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
