Weather warning issued in four regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Weather alerts have been announced in Kyzylorda, Kostanay, Atyrau, and Mangistau regions, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

On July 12 and 13, there will be 15-20 m/s northwesterly, northerly winds with a dust storm in Kyzylorda region.

On July 12, Kostanay region will see a thunderstorm, hail, and a northwesterly wind. During the thunderstorm, the wind speed will reach 15-20 m/s.



In the daylight hours on July 12, it will be very hot, up to +41 degrees Celsius, in Atyrau and Mangistau regions.