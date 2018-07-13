  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Weather warning issued in seven regions of Kazakhstan

    16:21, 13 July 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Weather alerts have been issued in seven regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet informs.

    In the daytime on July 14, North Kazakhstan region will see a 15-20 m/s northeasterly wind with gusts of 25 m/s. In some areas, a thunderstorm is expected. Besides, it may hail.

    In the daylight hours on July 16-20, the air temperature will reach +40+42 degrees Celsius in West Kazakhstan and Atyrau regions. In Mangistau region, it will be extremely hot: +43+45° С.

    In the daytime on July 17-20, it will be +41+43° С hot in Aktobe region.

    In the daytime on July 18-20, Kostanay region will see +41°С hot weather. An intense heat of +40+43 degrees Celsius is expected in Karaganda region.

    On July 14, in Kostanay region, there will be a thunderstorm. During the thunderstorm, the northeasterly wind will strengthen up to 15-20 m/s. Some districts of the region will see hail.

     

    Tags:
    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!