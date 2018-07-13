Weather warning issued in seven regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Weather alerts have been issued in seven regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet informs.

In the daytime on July 14, North Kazakhstan region will see a 15-20 m/s northeasterly wind with gusts of 25 m/s. In some areas, a thunderstorm is expected. Besides, it may hail.

In the daylight hours on July 16-20, the air temperature will reach +40+42 degrees Celsius in West Kazakhstan and Atyrau regions. In Mangistau region, it will be extremely hot: +43+45° С.

In the daytime on July 17-20, it will be +41+43° С hot in Aktobe region.

In the daytime on July 18-20, Kostanay region will see +41°С hot weather. An intense heat of +40+43 degrees Celsius is expected in Karaganda region.

On July 14, in Kostanay region, there will be a thunderstorm. During the thunderstorm, the northeasterly wind will strengthen up to 15-20 m/s. Some districts of the region will see hail.