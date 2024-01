ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A weather alert has been announced in Zhambyl region, Kazhydromet Weather Service informs.

"During night hours of September 12, Zhambyl region will see ground frosts down to +1+3 degrees Celcius. On September 12, all day long, the northeasterly wind will strengthen up to 15-20 m/s with gusts of 23 m/s. Patches of fog are expected in the region as well," the statement said.