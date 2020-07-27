Weather warnings announced for seven regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Met Office Kazhydromet has issued storm warnings for seven regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

On July 28, heavy rain is to fall locally in Akmola region as well as occasional thunderstorm, squall, and hail are to hit the region. Northerly, northeasterly wind at 15-20 mps to blow in the region. On the same day, Nur-Sultan city is to see heavy rain. Thunderstorm, hail are to hit the city as well. Wind blowing north, northeast with gusts of up to 15-18 mps is expected. Kokshetau city is to see thunderstorm on July 28.

Heavy rain is to fall in Karaganda region here and there, with occasional thunderstorm, squall, and hail to hit the region on July 28-29. Northeasterly, easterly wind blowing at 15-20 mps with gusts of up to 23-28 mps is anticipated. High fire hazard will remain in the southern part of the region.

In Karaganda city, thunderstorm is expected on July 28, with northeasterly, easterly wind to blow at 18 mps in the afternoon. The same weather is expected in Zhezkazgan city.

On July 28, occasional thunderstorm is expected to hit Kyzylorda region. Wind blowing north, northwest at 15-20 mps locally and dust storm are forecast as well. High fire hazard will persist in the afternoon. On the same day, Kyzylorda city is to see thunderstorm.

On July 28, occasional thunderstorm, squall, and hail are to strike Kostanay region. Northerly, northeasterly wind at 15-20 mps to blow in the region. On the same day, Kostanay city is to be hit by thunderstorm.

Thunderstorm, dust storm are to strike locally Turkestan region on July 28. Northwesterly wind at 15-20 mps is expected to blow as well. Wind blowing northwest at 15-20 mps is forecast for the cities of Shymkent and Turkestan.

Occasional thunderstorm, squall are to strike East Kazakhstan region on July 28. Hail is expected to hit the region in the afternoon. Southeasterly wind veering southwest at 15-20 mps with gusts of up to 25 mps is to blow in the region.

On the same day, the region's two big cities Ust-Kamenogorsk and Semey are to see thunderstorm and hail as well as southeasterly wind turning southwest with gusts of up to 15-20 mps in the afternoon is to blow.

Occasional thunderstorm and hail are to hit North Kazakhstan region on July 28. Northerly, northeasterly wind at 15-20 mps is to blow in the region. On the same day, Petropavlovsk city is to see thunderstorm. Probability of storm is 75-100%.