    Weather warnings announced in 7 regions of Kazakhstan

    19:57, 10 August 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Weather warnings have been announced for seven regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet Weather Service.

    In the morning and afternoon, August 11, some areas of Turkestan region will see a thunderstorm, a dust storm, and northwesterly wind strengthening up to 25 m/s. The chance of a storm is 90-95%.

    Thunderstorms and 15-20 m/s northwesterly winds with gusts up to 25 m/s are expected in Kostanay region on August 11. The chance of a storm is 90-95%.

    On August 11, in North Kazakhstan region, there will be a 15-20 m/s northwesterly wind strengthening up to 25 m/s in some areas, thunderstorm, heavy rain, and hail. The probability of a storm is 90-95%.

    On August 12, Zhambyl region will see patchy fog, heavy rain accompanied by a thunderstorm, and hail. The speed of a northwesterly-southwest wind will reach 15-20 m/s. The chance of a storm is 80-90%.

    It should be mentioned that heavy rainfalls may cause a rising water level in the mountain rivers of East Kazakhstan region on August 12-13 in Almaty and on August 12 in Zhambyl regions.

    As for Aktobe region, a thunderstorm is expected at night on August 11. In Aktobe city, in the daytime on August 11, a northwesterly wind will strengthen up to 18 m/s. The chance of a storm is 85-90%.

     

    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
