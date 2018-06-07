Weather warnings declared across Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet Meteorological Service has issued weather warnings for eight regions of Kazakhstan.

South-east wind transitioning to north-west gusting 15-20 m/s, up to 25 m/s locally, thunderstorms, dust storms and hail are predicted in Akmola region on June 7-8.



Wind blowing 15-20 m/s, sometimes 23m/s, thunderstorms, dust storms and hail are expected to hit Astana on June 8.



Thunderstorms, western wind transitioning to north-west with speed of 15-20 m/s are forecast for Kostanay region for Friday.

Kyzylorda region is forecast to observe thunderstorms, gusty wind, north-western wind blowing 15-20 m/s on Friday. Dust storms and wind gusting 23-28 m/s are projected to strike the region on June 9.



Storms and gusts, dust storms up to 15-20 m/s, sometimes up to 25 m/s are projected for South Kazakhstan on Friday.



The rivers of Almaty and Zhambyl regions and Almaty city are forecast to overflow their banks due to heavy downpours.