    Weather warnings declared across Kazakhstan

    18:00, 07 June 2018
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet Meteorological Service has issued weather warnings for eight regions of Kazakhstan.

    South-east wind transitioning to north-west gusting 15-20 m/s, up to 25 m/s locally, thunderstorms, dust storms and hail are predicted in Akmola region on June 7-8.

    Wind blowing 15-20 m/s, sometimes 23m/s, thunderstorms, dust storms and hail are expected to hit Astana on June 8.

    Thunderstorms, western wind transitioning to north-west with speed of 15-20 m/s are forecast for Kostanay region for Friday.

    Kyzylorda region is forecast to observe thunderstorms, gusty wind, north-western wind blowing 15-20 m/s on Friday. Dust storms and wind gusting 23-28 m/s are projected to strike the region on June 9.

    Storms and gusts, dust storms up to 15-20 m/s, sometimes up to 25 m/s are projected for South Kazakhstan on Friday.

    The rivers of Almaty and Zhambyl regions and Almaty city are forecast to overflow their banks due to heavy downpours.

     

     

