NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Storm alert has been issued for two regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reported referring to RSE Kazhydromet.

Black ice, fog is predicted for some areas of Kostanay region on October 30. North-eastern wind will blow with the strength of 15-20 m/s. Chance of storm is 90-95%.

Fog will also blanket Mangystau region during night hours on October 30. Chance of storm is 90-95%.