Weather warnings issued for 7 regions of Kazakhstan, Nur-Sultan city

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Meteorologists have issued weather warnings for seven regions of Kazakhstan and the Kazakh capital, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Southwesterly wind with gusts ranging between 15-30 mps will batter Zhambyl region on November 12. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

Ice slick and 15-20 mps wind are n sore for Kyzylorda region on November 12. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

Parts of Aktobe region will observe fog, black ice, blizzard on November 12. Probability of storm is 80-85%.

Fog, black ice, and northwesterly wind gusting up to 15-20 mps are expected in West Kazakhstan region. Fog will blanket the city of Uralsk at night and early in the morning. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

Heavy precipitation, mainly snow and rain, is to douse East Kazakhstan region on November 12. The region will see fog, ice slick, blizzard, 23-28 southeasterly wind. It will be windy in the cities of Ust-Kamenogorsk and Semei on November 12 as well.

Heavy precipitation, fog, ice slick, blizzard, and southwesterly wind with gusts of 23-28 mps are predicted for Karaganda region, Karaganda and Zhezkazgan cities. Probability of storm is 75-80%.

Fog, ice slick, blizzard, and 15-20 mps southwesterly wind are forecast for Akmola region. Ice slick will coat roads in Nur-Sultan city on November 12. Probability of storm is 85-90%.