Weather without precipitation expected in Kazakhstan on January 22

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The weather without precipitation is expected in most regions of Kazakhstan on Friday, January 22. However, snow and blizzards are forecast for western regions of the country.

According to Kazhydromet, blizzard and strong wind are forecast for West Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions.

Strong wind is also expected in Mangystau and Atyrau regions and fog is also expected in South Kazakhstan.

Fog is also expected in Pavlodar and Aktobe regions.

Almaty region will have windy weather today.

Fog and strong wind are also forecast for Zhambyl region.