Weather without precipitation expected in Kazakhstan on Saturday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM An anticyclone brings dry weather to much of the country's territory on Saturday. Only in the west will the frontal passage cause showers and thunderstorms. The northern parts of Kazakhstan will see patchy fog overnight and in the morning. Wind strengthening is expected in southern, western, and eastern regions.

According to the Met Office, in South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Aktobe, Kostanay, and East Kazakhstan regions winds will reach 15-20 mps.

North Kazakhstan region will be blanketed in fog in the early hours of Saturday.

Fire danger rating remains extreme across Atyrau, most of Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, as well as in some parts of Almaty, Kostanay, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, and Akmola regions.

Extreme heat is expected in Aktobe, Kostanay, and Karaganda regions in the afternoon.