Weather without precipitation expected in Kazakhstan on Tuesday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The weather without precipitation is expected in most parts of the country today. Short rains are forecast just for some southeastern and northwestern parts of the country. However, southern regions likely have strong wind and dust storms.

Fog is also expected at night in Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda regions.

South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Mangystau and Atyrau regions will have windy weather and dust storms.

Strong wind with the possibility of hail is expected in Zhambyl region today as well.

Almaty region will have strong wind today as well.

Hot weather, in turn, will remain in West Kazakhstan region.

Hot weather will also remain in Atyrau, Aktobe regions and in spots in Mangystau region.