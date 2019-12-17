  • kz
    Weather without precipitation expected in Kazakhstan

    09:04, 17 December 2019
    
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - On December 17 the territory of Kazakhstan will be still under the influence of an anticyclone. Thus, there will be no precipitation in the country, RSE Kazhydromet reported.

    Fog and strong wind of 15-20 m/s is predicted for Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions.

    Black ice and fog are expected in Almaty, Kyzylorda, Mangystau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan regions.

    Fog patches will cover some areas of Akmola, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Aktobe, Pavlodar, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan regions during night and morning hours.

