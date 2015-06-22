Weather without precipitation expected in most parts of Kazakhstan on June 22, 2015

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The weather without precipitation is expected in most parts of Kazakhstan on June 22. Unstable weather is forecast only for southeast and west parts of the country. South regions might have dust storms, "Kazhydromet" informs.

Thunderstorm is expected in spots in East Kazakhstan region.

Thunderstorm and strong wind are forecast for West Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Karaganda and Kostanay regions.

Strong wind is expected in spots in South Kazakhstan region.

Strong wind and dust storms are expected in Kyzylorda region.

A strong heat wave is expected in Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Mangystau, Aktobe, Almaty, South Kazakhstan, Kostanay and Karaganda regions.

High fire risk will remain in many regions of the country.