Weather without precipitation expected most parts of Kazakhstan today

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The weather without precipitation is expected in most parts of the country today. However, rains are expected in spots in western and northern regions of the country.

Zhambyl, Kyzylorda regions will have a dust storm and strong wind today.

Strong wind is also expected in South Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay regions.

Fog is expected in East Kazakhstan region at night. Strong heat wave is forecast for Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, South Kazakhstan, Mangystau, Kostanay regions.

A high fire risk remains in Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan and Zhambyl regions.