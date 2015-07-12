  • kz
    Weather without precipitation expected on Sunday

    09:31, 12 July 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Weather without precipitation is expected in most parts of the territory of Kazakhstan, the Committee for Emergency Situations under the Ministry of Interior informs.

    In Atyrau region wind will increase to 15-20 mps. Storm and hail are possible. Thunderstorms and wind of 15-20 mps will rule the day in Kostanay, Akmola, West-Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Zhambyl, and Mangystau regions of the country. Foggy weather is predicted for North-Kazakhstan region. Heatwave is forecasted for Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Akmola, Almaty, Aktobe, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan regions. Extremely high fire danger still remains in Aktobe, Kyzylorda, South-Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Atyrau, West-Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Almaty and East-Kazakhstan regions.

