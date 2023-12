Weather without precipitation forecast for Kazakhstan on Friday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Weather mostly without precipitation is forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in Mangistau, Atyrau, Zhambyl, and Kyzylorda regions.

Fog will blanket Turkestan, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Almaty, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, and Atyrau regions.

Black ice will cover roads in Mangistau and Atyrau.