Weather without precipitation forecast for most regions of country today

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The weather without precipitation is forecast for the most regions of the country today.

Thunderstorm is expected in spots in Almaty and Mangystau regions.

Thunderstorm and strong wind are expected in Aktobe region.

Fog in spots is expected in North Kazakhstan region.

Thunderstorm, strong wind with the possibility of hail are forecast for East Kazakhstan and Pavlodar region.

Strong heat is expected in Almaty, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Kostanay and Karaganda regions.