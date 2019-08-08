Weather without precipitation forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan on Aug 8

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Weather without precipitation is expected in most regions of Kazakhstan on August 8, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind with gustsof 15-20 mps will batter North Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Pavlodar, Karaganda,Kostanay, East Kazakhstan, Turkestan regions. Gusts may reach up to 25 mps inKyzylorda region.

Wind will bringdust storm to Zhambyl, Turkestan, and Kyzylorda regions.

Patches of fogwill be observed in North Kazakhstan regions early in the morning. Chances ofsquall and hail will be high in the region as well.

Fervent heatwill scorch Almaty, Zhambyl, parts of East Kazakhstan regions.

High fire hazardwill linger over Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Almaty, Karaganda, parts ofAktobe, East Kazakhstan, and Akmola regions.