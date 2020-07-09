Weather without precipitation in store for Kazakhstan on July 9

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Most regions of Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation on Thursday. Scattered showers are expected in the east of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind with gusts ranging between 15-20 mps will blow in Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Aktobe, Zhambyl, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, and Karaganda regions. Gusts may reach up to 18 mps in Pavlodar region. Winds will bring dust storm to Kyzylorda regions.

Chances of hail will be high in some parts of Zhambyl region.

Fog will blanket parts of North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions at night.

Fervent heat will grip the south of Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Aktobe, and Kyzylorda regions.

High fire hazard will persist in most of Kyzylorda, Atyrau, parts of Turkestan, Zhambyl, west of Almaty, Karaganda, and south of Aktobe regions.