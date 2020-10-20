Weather without precipitation in store for Kazakhstan on Oct 20

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – On October 20, the most part of Kazakhstan is to see weather without precipitation, except for the west and north where rain is expected. Fog and strong wind are expected to hit the country in places; ice is predicted to strike the west at night.

Wind is to blow 15-20 mps locally in Akmola, Zhambyl, and Turkestan regions as well as in Aktobe region at day time.

Fog is to blanket East Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Atyrau regions here and there. North Kazakhstan and in the afternoon Atyrau region are to brace for strong wind which is to reach 15-20 mps in places.

Strong wind at 15-20 mps is to hit West Kazakhstan region here and there.

Fog is to blanket in places Mangistau region, and wind at 15-20 mps is expected to blow at day time.

In the morning and afternoon of October 20, Almaty region’s Zhalanashkol district is to brace for wind at 15-20 mps.