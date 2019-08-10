Weather without precipitation in store for most regions of Kazakhstan on Aug 10

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Weather without precipitation will persist in most regions of Kazakhstan on Saturday, August 10. Only the north, east, southeast and west of the country will observe occasional showers with thunderstorms, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind will gustup to 15-20 mps in parts of North Kazakhstan, Almaty, Zhambyl, Turkestan, EastKazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, and Kostanay regions. Wind willbring dust storm to Almaty, Turkestan, and Kyzylorda regions.

Chances ofsquall will be high in North Kazakhstan region.

Patches of fogwill blanket parts of Pavlodar region at night.

Fervent heat isforecast for scorch Almaty, Atyrau and parts of West Kazakhstan and Kostanayregions.

High fire hazardwill linger in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Almaty, parts of Karaganda,Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, and Akmola regions