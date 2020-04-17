Weather without precipitation in store for most regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Weather without precipitation is forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan on Friday, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet. Only the west and northwest of the country will be affected by occasional showers, gusty wind, dust storm, and hail.

Gusty wind at 15-20 mps will batter West Kazakhstan, Akmola, Turkestan, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, Aktobe, Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, and Almaty regions. Gusts of wind may reach up to 23-28 mps in North Kazakhstan region.

Chances of hail will be high in West Kazakhstan region.

Parts of North Kazakhstan region, Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, and Almaty regions will be steeped in fog.

Dust storm may hit Atyrau region.