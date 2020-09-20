Weather without precipitation to linger in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Weather without precipitation is to remain in the greater part of Kazakhstan. Only west, northwest and south are to see rains, occasional thunderstorm, squall and hail, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

Kostanay region is to brace for wind at 15-20 mps, with gusts of up to 23-28 mps in the afternoon. Squall and possible hail are to hit the region locally in the morning and afternoon.

Squall is expected to hit West Kazakhstan religion locally. Wind at 15-20 mps, gusting up to 23 mps at night and possible hail are also predicted.

Strong wind is to blow 15-20 mps here and there in North Kazakhstan region at night and in much of the region in the afternoon. Gusts are expected to reach 23-28 mps at daytime.

Akmola region is to see wind blow 15-20 mps, gusting up to 23 mps in the morning and afternoon. Wind at 15-20 mps is to blow here and there in Atyrau, Mangistau regions as well as in Kyzylorda region in the morning and afternoon, Karaganda region at day time. Atyrau and Mangistau regions are also to expect dust storm at day time.

Fog is to coat Zhambyl region as well as Almaty region locally at night.

Ground frosts with temperature falling to 1-3 degrees Celsius are to hit Almaty region at night.

Strong wind is to blow 15-20 mps here and there, gusting up to 23 mps in Aktobe region,

High fire hazard is to persist in much of Kyzylorda, Turkestan as well as locally in Zhambyl, Karaganda, Aktobe, Atyrau regions.