    Weather without precipitation to persist in Kazakhstan Jan 2

    10:00, 02 January 2021
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Weather without precipitation will persist in most regions of Kazakhstan on Saturday, January 2, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Snowfall is forecast for northwest, southeast, and east of Kazakhstan. Foggy conditions and blowinf snow are in store for some parts of the country.

    Fog will blanket Akmola, Almaty, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, Aktobe, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, and Turkestan regions.

    Chances of blizzard will be high in Turkestan region.


