Weather worsens, roads closed in 3 regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Bad weather conditions have shut down roads in three regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

Worsening of weather conditions in Kyzylorda region on Sunday evening led to the shutdown of a section of the Samara-Shymkent highway. In addition, sections of the Kyzylorda-Zhalagash, Samara-Shymkent-Terenozek and the Samara-Shymkent motorways were closed.



A section of the Usharal-Kamyskala was shut down in Almaty region as well.



A section of the Taraz-Zhanatas highway was closed for blizzard and poor visibility.