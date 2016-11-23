Web cams monitor work of customs posts in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Head of the Inner Security Office of the Public Revenue Department of Almaty city Yernar Makazhanov told about the work done to decrease propensity of corruption among employees of the department, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Speaking at the Regional Communications Service of Almaty city, Makazhanov noted that utmost attention is paid to timely preventive measures. If earlier more attention was paid to counteracting the consequences of corruption and punishing for corruption-related crimes, now the focus was shifted to preventive measures.



In his words, this work is done within the framework of the 13th step of the National Plan "100 specific steps" aimed at stepping up the fight against corruption.



Makazhanov noted that web cams were installed at all customs posts and public revenues departments to monitor work of the departments' employees and information sheets with phone numbers are available at all departments so that one can report all manifestations of corruption.



"Since the beginning of the year 42 criminal cases have been registered against employees of the Public Revenue Department. Of 42, 20 cases were registered by the Inner Security Office. 7 employees of the Public Revenue Department have been indicted since the beginning of 2016. 140 complaints have been submitted over 11 months of this year to the Inner Security Office regarding actions of employees of the Public Revenue Department," he said.



Within the framework of the complaints submitted and materials from other bodies, 86 internal investigations were carried out and 55 employees were brought to disciplinary responsibility as well as 7 employees were fired.



Yernar Makazhanov stressed that attention was also paid to strengthening disciplinary responsibility for minor breaches and actions discrediting public service. 11 employees of the Public Revenues Department have been brought to disciplinary responsibility for those actions.



Public revenues departments together with the authorized body fighting corruption in the country stepped up work on uncovering the evidence of briberies from entrepreneurs.



25 cases of bribing at the public revenues departments were detected and terminated since last year across Kazakhstan. Of 25, 14 bribers have already been convicted - either fined or jailed.



"Employees are encouraged to report all facts of bribing they have witnessed," Makazhanov pointed out.