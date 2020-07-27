Website for hosting environmental information may appear in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The online meeting on environmental education chaired by Information Minister Aida Balayeva has produced several proposals, with the creation of a single website in the sphere of ecology among them, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Balayeva, such a website will help feature all environmental projects, initiatives, and campaigns so as the ministry could publish them on its information agencies' news feeds as well as social networks for dissemination among the public.

Other proposals backed by minister Balayeva include proposals for greener national companies as well as people's control in the environmental sphere.

She also supported the proposal to engage famous people, singers to promote environmental education among the population.