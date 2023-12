NAPLES. KAZINFORM Weddings have restarted in phase two of the COVID crisis in campania and Puglia.

Civil ceremonies have been taking place in Naples for a few days, while in Bari they resumed Friday.

Ceremonies must have a limited number of guests, all in masks and respecting a two-metre social distance from the celebrants, ANSA reports.

If couples want to invite more guests, ceremonies may take place over two days.