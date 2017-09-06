Wednesday's weather forecast

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The passage of atmospheric fronts will bring scattered rains with thunderstorms, hail, gusty wind, except for the west of Kazakhstan where a dry weather persists, Kazhydromet reports.

In Zhambyl, North Kazakhstan, South Kazakhstan regions, the wind will strengthen up to 15-20 m/s with gusts of 23-28 m/s.

It may hail in Zhambyl, North Kazakhstan, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, and Karaganda regions.

The wind strengthening up to 15-20 m/s is also expected in Kyzylorda, Karaganda, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and Almaty regions.

An intense heat is expected in East Kazakhstan and Almaty regions. One should bear in mind that a high risk of fire remains in West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Kyzylorda, Aktobe, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, and Akmola regions.