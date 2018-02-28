Wednesday weather forecast for Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Inclement weather with high chances of precipitation will be observed in most regions of Kazakhstan. Only eastern Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation. Bleak wind and blizzard are expected in some parts of the country. Icy conditions will persist on the roads in northern, southern and southeastern Kazakhstan.

Meteorologists predict that fog will blanket most part of the country. It will be observed in Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Karaganda, Akmola, Almaty, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Atyrau, Pavlodar, Kostanay, and North Kazakhstan regions.



Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will hit Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Almaty, Karaganda, Akmola, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, and Kyzylorda regions. Gusts may reach up to 23-30 mps in Zhambyl and South Kazakhstan regions.



Black ice will cover roads in Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Karaganda, Akmola, and Atyrau regions.



Blizzard is forecast for Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions.