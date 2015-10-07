Wednesday weather: no precipitation expected in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Weather without precipitation will take hold of most regions of Kazakhstan today, October 7.

Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan's national forecaster, predict that it will be rainy in western Kazakhstan. Winds and fog are forecast for parts of the country as well. Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Akmola, Zhambyl, Kostanay, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, and Karaganda regions. Fog will descend on Atyrau and East Kazakhstan regions at night and daytime. High fire hazard is to persist in Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Karaganda, Kostanay, and Aktobe regions.