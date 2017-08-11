Weekend weather forecast

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet has published weather forecast for August 12-14.

An approaching upper-level trough will bring wet and cool air from Taimyr causing temperature drops, as well as scattered rains and thunderstorms across most of the country's territory. Fog, hail, and squally winds are expected in some regions. In the north, the night temperatures are expected to drop to +2+12°С, while the daytime temperatures are expected around +15+25°C and +20+30°С.

In Astana on Friday, August 11: it will be partly cloudy with occasional rains, thunderstorms, hail, and squally winds. Northeasterly to northerly winds will reach 9-14 mps, gusting up to 15-20 mps. The night temperatures are expected around +8+10°С at night, +13+15°С during the day.



On August 12: it will bepartly cloudy, rains and thunderstorms are forecast at night. Northwesterly to westerly winds will increase to 9-14 mps. Temperatures are expected around +7+9°С at night and +16+18°С during the day.



On August 13: it will be partly cloudy with no precipitation. Southwesterly to southerly winds will reach 9-14 mps. Temperatures are expected around +11+13°С at night and +20+22°С during the day.

On August 11 in Almaty: it will be partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms during the day. Gusts of wind will reach 2-7 mps. Thunderstorms will cause gusts up to 12 mps. Temperatures are expected around +19+21°С at night and +29+31°С during the day.



On August 12: it will be partly cloudy with occasional showers, thunderstorms. Wind of 2-7 mps is expected. Temperatures are forecast around +17+19°С at night and +21+23°С during the day.



On August 13: it will be partly cloudy with no precipitation. Wind of 0-5 mps in expected in the city. Temperatures will be +13+15°С at night and +26+28°С during the day.