Weightlifter Alexander Zaichikov dedicated his Olympic medal to his grandfather

KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM - Bronze medal winner of the Olympic Games in Rio Weightlifter Alexander Zaichikov dedicated his medal to his grandfather, Kazinform correspondent Elyubai Auezov, who talked to the father of the weightlifter, Vitaly Zaichikov, informed.

"His mom was first to know about his victory. She was in Rio supporting him. His grandfather was first to know about him winning the medal here. Alexander called him and said that it was his birthday gift to him, who was celebrating his 69th birthday on that day," V. Zaichikov said.

According to him, Alexander chose weightlifting after he had tried many sports like karate, cycling, football, basketball and wrestling.

As earlier reported, weightlifter Alexander Zaichikov won the bronze medal in the 105 kg weight class at the Rio Olympics on August 16. He had a total of 416 kilograms.