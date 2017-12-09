  • kz
    Weightlifter Ilya Ilyin can return to sport in seven months

    12:51, 09 December 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Earlier, the International Weightlifting Federation disqualified Ilya Ilyin, a well-known Kazakh athlete, for two years, according to Sports.kz.

    Besides, the disqualification period started on June 10, 2016, i.e. Ilyin will be able to participate in competitions after just seven months from now.

    This decision is similar as to another weightlifter of Kazakhstan, Zulfiya Chinshanlo, who was also suspended for two years.

     

