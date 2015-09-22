  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Weightlifter S. Saduakassova won bronze medal in Fuzhou

    20:10, 22 September 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani athlete Saule Saduakassova (63 kg) won the bronze medal at the International Weightlifting Federation Grand Prix in Chinese Fuzhou.

    Saule totaled 208 kg. She had the result of 90 kg in snatch and 118 kg in clean and jerk, the press service of the Weightlifting Federation of Kazakhstan informs.

    Chinese athlete Chen Guiming took the first place with 235 kg in total and Russian Natalia Khlestkina was second with 220 kg.

    Tags:
    Sport News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!