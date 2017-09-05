Weightlifting Federation refutes Russian athletes naturalization

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakhstan Weightlifting Federation has commented on the media news about the disqualified Russian athletes' nationality change, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service, the information regarding the attraction of Russian athletes to the national team contradicts the reality.

"The Kazakhstan Weightlifting Federation has not planned to attract foreign athletes to the national team of Kazakhstan. No negotiations have been held between the Federation and the mentioned athletes. We have not extended any invitation, and no money is provided for these athletes. It has become common knowledge, there is a visa-free regime between Kazakhstan and Russia, therefore it is okay for the Russian citizens to be on the territory of our country," the press service cites Omar Mustafin, the General Secretary of the Kazakhstan Weightlifting Federation.

Recall that according to media reports, the prize-winner of the European Championship 2015 Nadezhda Likhacheva, the prize-winner of the youth championship of Russia in 2017 Maria Andreeva, the under 94kg European youth champion in 2014 Denis Kekhter, and the 2014 world junior champion Larisa Kobeleva together with trainer Nazip Shigapov moved to Kazakhstan early this year and applied for citizenship. It was reported that these days they were at the training camp in the town of Tekeli, Almaty region.