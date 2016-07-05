  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Welcome to Jupiter! NASA's Juno spacecraft enters Jupiter's orbit

    10:51, 05 July 2016
    Photo: None
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The Juno interplanetary vehicle entered the orbit of Jupiter, NASA said on Tuesday, Sputniknews.com reports.

    The Juno Jupiter orbiter spacecraft has completed its slowdown engine burn, performed its orbit insertion maneuver and is in orbit around the gas giant, the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) said Tuesday.

    Juno will make two 53-day elliptical laps around Jupiter, before beginning the mission's science phase, according to NASA.

    Juno will orbit for two years, sending reams of images that will be available on NASA websites, and a flood of data from sensors that are heavily shielded from a violent radiation storm that is unique in its intensity to the solar system's largest planet.

    Time delay between Jupiter and the Earth is 48 minutes.

    Source: Sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!