Well-known dombra player Assylbek Yensepov ties the knot

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Well-known dombra player Assylbek Yensepov is officially off the market. His friends and colleagues shared photos and videos from his wedding.

"Wedding of my dearest brother Assylbek Yensepov! Asseke, wish your family happiness!" showman, producer and director Nurtas Adambayev took to his Instagram to congratulate Yensepov.



The 36-year-old Yensepov has been performing solo since 1999. Together with his father he has been developing DEKKO style combining dobra, kyui, ordyndaushy and computer programs. He won in the nomination "Best New Artist of the Year" at The Song of the Year - Golden Disc" Festival in 1999. Yensepov also won the Tarlan Award in 2004 and Daryn Award in 2005.