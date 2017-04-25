Well-known journalist Iskander Amanzhol passed away
“It is an unbearable grief for the family and relatives, a big loss for our journalists. Such outstanding and brave travelers combining the talent of a scientist-ethnographer, publicist and photo reporter can be counted on the fingers of one hand. He was 62 only…” Ilyas Suleimenov wrote.
Iskander Amanzhol was born June 10, 1955. He was a graduate of the Kazakh State University. In different times, he worked as a journalist for republican editions, Karavan newspaper, Exclusive news portal. He also visited Afghanistan as part of a business trip about which he narrates in a series of his publications including those published on the website of the L.Gumilyov Centre.
His articles can be called a real masterpiece of literature which combines social and political journalism, scientific-ethnographic researches and travel essays.
Iskander Amanzhol authored a number of articles on religious (The Origin of Religions) and political topics, studying nature and consequences of military conflicts.