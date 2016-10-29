Well-known Kazakh journalist Yelibay Jikibayev passed away

KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM Well-known Kazakhstani journalist Yelibay Jikibayev passed away at the age of 60.

Y.Jikibayev was born on October 14, 1956 in Kustanay.

In 1973 he graduated from a secondary school of Chapayev Kolkhoz in Fyodorov district of Kustanay region, and in the same year he was enrolled at the Faculty of Journalism of the Kazakh State University.

After the second year of study, he was called up to military service at the Baikal-Amur mainline in Amur region. After the military service, Y.Jikibayev worked for Vockhod newspaper published in Naurzum district.

In 1987, Jikibayev was admitted to part-time programme of Linguistics Faculty at Arkalyk-based State University.

Y.Jikibayev devoted his life to journalism. He worked for the regional radio station and newspapers published in Kustanay and Turgay regions.

In 1991, he was sent to Kyzylorda region where he opened new newspaper “Baikonur”. From 1993 to 1995 he was Editor-in-Chief of this newspaper.

In 1995, he came to Kyzylorda where he worked for the press office of the regional administration.

In 1998, he was appointed as Editor at the "New Kyzylorda" newspaper.

Since 1999, he worked as a correspondent of Karavan newspaper in Kyzylorda redion.

Since 2011 till 2016, Jikibayev was Editor-in-Chief of "Kyzylorda News" regional newspaper.