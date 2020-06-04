Well-known Kazakhstani composer Raisa Sadykova passes away

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Well-known Kazakhstani conductor Raisa Sadykova has passed away, the Abai Kazakh State Academic Theater of Opera and Ballet revealed the sad news via Facebook, Kazinform reports.

The theater said in a statement that Raisa Sadykova was the conductor at the Abai Theater of Opera and Ballet for many years. Her colleagues recall that she had an incredible personality and loved what she was doing. She was the first Kazakh woman to become a professional conductor.

Born in Almaty region, she was a graduate of the Almaty Music College, the Almaty Conservatory (Kurmangazy Kazakh National Conservatory) and the Rimskiy-Korsakov Saint Petersburg Conservatory.

At the beginning of her career, she was a part of the big team of the Kazakh National Instrumental Orchestra, then, she became conductor of the Abai Kazakh State Academic Theater of Opera and Ballet.