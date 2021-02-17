Well-known Kazakhstani journalist Nurtleu Imangaliyev passes away

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Well-known Kazakhstani journalist Nurtleu Imangaliyev has passed away at the age of 70.

He has worked for 45 years at the Kazakh television, the Facebook account of Qazaqstan TV Channel reads.

Nurtleu Imangaliyev was born on May 14, 1952 in Almaty region. In 1972-1977 he studied at the Kazakh State University. In 2006 Imangaliyev acted as CEO at the Kazakhstani TV and Radio Corporation, since 2008 prior to retirement was a councilor to the CEO.