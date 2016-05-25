Well-known world experts came to Astana Economic Forum

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Astana Economic Forum has kicked off in the capital city of Kazakhstan today.

Experts, politicians, heads of big financial structures, heads of international organizations, Nobel Prize laureates, scientists have come to Astana for discussing the main theme of the Astana Economic Forum-2016 "New economic reality: diversification, innovation and knowledge economy".

It should be noted that about 10 events are being held in the Palace of Independence at the same time. The range of planned for discussed issues is wide and it's not narrowed to the challenges of the world economic crisis. The atmosphere is much better this, because experts mostly discuss a post-crisis growth.

Nobel Prize laureates in different spheres are invited to the forum. Edward Prescott, Christopher Pissarides and Thomas J. Sargent are among invited Nobel Prize laureates. Besides, representatives of international organizations, financial institutes, famous businessmen and former and current representatives of governments of different countries will deliver speeches at the forum.

It should be noted that the main events of the forum are organized jointly with ten international partners including the UN, OECD, IMF, World, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, Asian Development Bank, the Secretariat of Boao Asian Forum.