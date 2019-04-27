Wellbeing of Kazakhstanis must be absolute priority in Government and governors' work - Tokayev

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM Wellbeing of Kazakhstanis must be an absolute priority and main goal in the Government and each governor's work, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the meeting with staff of Pavlodar-based Kazakhstan Electrolysis Plant, Kazinform reports.

"Aluminum cluster and Pavlodar Free Economic Zone greatly contribute to the strengthening of the region's industrial potential. Their activity is aimed primarily at raising the region's export potential," said Tokayev.



Three new industrial zones are being established here, he noted.



"All of these enable Pavlodar region to significantly contribute to increasing competitiveness of national economy. At the same time, ensuring people's well-being must be an absolute priority in the work of the Government and each governor," he stressed.